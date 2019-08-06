This is how much hold ups in and around Preston cost drivers each year

Traffic congestion in and around Preston costs drivers an average of £570 a year, according to traffic data firm INRIX.

Motorists spend six per cent of their time in jams, equating to 16 peak hours a year stuck in traffic.

Drivers in Preston trying to avoid the M6

A reader survey carried out by the Post in 2017 revealed a staggering four out of five people in Preston are caught in congestion at least once a week - 53 per cent say they hit trouble every day.

Problem roads came a close second to the NHS when it came to which areas readers would like to see more money spent on.

In total, including the two unitary authorities of Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire has 106 miles of motorways, 494 miles of A-roads and 4,364 miles of minor roads.

In 2016 there were 821,400 motor vehicles licensed in the county - up by 14,800 from 2015. That adds up to 165 vehicles for every mile of carriageway.

But all is not doom and gloom. Lancashire is in the middle of a £357m highways spending spree in a bid to bring relief to the hard-pressed traveller.