These are the roadworks that will be lifted in time for Christmas in Lancashire and across the UK

Miles of motorway roadworks will be lifted this festive period to help motorists in their journeys.

Highways England has said it will be “working around the clock” to remove roadworks in time for the big getaway, meaning around 98 per cent of motorways and major A roads will be roadworks-free in time for Christmas.

The vast majority of roadworks will be removed from the motorway and major A-road network from 6am Friday, December 20 until 12.01am on Thursday, January 2.

In Lancashire, some 2.3 miles of roadworks will be lifted on the northbound M6 between junctions 32 and 34.

Highways England’s customer service director, Melanie Clarke, said: “We don’t want roadworks to spoil Christmas so we’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible.”

If you are travelling further afield during the festivities, here is the full list of lifted roadworks:

M1 Jct 13 / A421 (near Bedford)

0.5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A1 Colsterworth to Stretton (near Oakham)

6 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A14 jct 2 to M1 jct 19 (near Catthorpe)

11 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A38 Toyota to Kingsway (near Derby)

4 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A46 Flintham to Newark (near Newark)

6 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A46 Wanlip to Sixhills (near Loughborough)

7 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A5 Weedon to Kilsby (near Watford)

8 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A52 Gamston to Wheatcroft (near Nottingham)

3 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

M5 junction 6 improvements (near Worcester)

2.5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

M6 jct 32 to 33 (near Forton)

0.5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

M6 jct 32 to 34 (near Lancaster)

1.8 mile (s) of roadworks lifted

A66 Fitz Roundabout (near Brigham)

3.4 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

M6 J37 to 38 (near Tebay)

1.8 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A63 Humber Bridge laybys (near Hull)

4 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A63 Hessle Flood Barrier scheme (near Hull)

4 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A1(M) Leeming to Ripon (near Leeming Bar)

5.5 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

A1 Scotswood to North Brunton (near Newcastle)

2.4 mile(s) of roadworks lifted

M49 Avonmouth Junction (near Bristol)

3.7 mile(s) of roadworks lifted