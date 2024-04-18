The 10 best and worst train stations in Lancashire for delays - including stations in Blackpool and Preston

A new report ranks Lancashire train stations based on the percentage of their services running late.

By Sam Quine
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:18 BST

Since 2022, there have been consistent railway strikes occurring across the UK. 

This has made it difficult for people, who are dependent on trains, to not be able to get to their chosen destination if that is work or seeing loved ones. 

This industrial action doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon either, with more strikes being planned in 2024.

Due to this action, ePowerTrucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Train Station Report, which helped rank Lancashire train stations based on their percentage of delayed services.

The recent data around the train station delays was taken from On Time Trains, which shows information on passengers and services over the last 6 months.

So here are the top 10 stations in Lancashire with the lowest service delays and the top 10  with the highest service delays:

Passengers per day = 453 | Amount of services = 8205 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 42%

1. Morecambe Station (Lowest delays in past 6 months)

Passengers per day = 453 | Amount of services = 8205 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 42% Photo: Paul Simpson

Passengers per day = 231| Amount of services = 6056 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 41%

2. Whalley Station

Passengers per day = 231| Amount of services = 6056 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 41% Photo: Community Rail Lancashire

Passengers per day = 109 | Amount of services = 6056 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 39%

3. Langho Station

Passengers per day = 109 | Amount of services = 6056 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 39% Photo: Community Rail Lancashire

Passengers per day = 5233 | Amount of services = 23701 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 35%

4. Blackpool North Railway Station

Passengers per day = 5233 | Amount of services = 23701 | Percentage of trains being delayed or cancelled = 35%

