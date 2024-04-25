Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Tesco petrol station has closed for 10 days while it undergoes repairs for a broken canopy roof.

The filling station at the Chorley Extra store in Foxhole Road shut on Monday and will reopen at 6am next Wednesday (May 1).

A Tesco Spokesperson said: “The petrol filling station at our Chorley Extra store is temporarily closed for maintenance work to repair the canopy roof and provide the best experience for customers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming customers back after the works.”