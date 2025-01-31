Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on a busy Lancashire road as urgent gas works to repair a leak take place.

On Tuesday Cadent Gas began carrying out the urgent repairs on Longridge Road between Preston and Longridge to minimise delays to journeys after a severe gas leak.

Updating motorists on the current situation, a spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “We're working closely with the utility companies currently carrying out work on Longridge Road between Preston and Longridge to minimise delays to your journeys as far as possible.

“On Tuesday Cadent Gas began carrying out urgent repairs to a severe gas leak which needs immediate attention, and requires them access to infrastructure beneath the road as well as on the verge.

“We have required that the temporary traffic lights are operated manually from 7am to 7pm to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

They added that the timing was ‘unfortunate’ as there are already roadworks nearby for the installation of a new electricity connection to the industrial estate, which have been carefully planned in advance, and are due to be finished by mid-February.

However, the repairs to the gas main are urgently needed for safety and to secure supply, and can't be delayed until the electricity work is completed.

They added: “Cadent Gas is due to advise us when their emergency work will be finished, and we'll issue a further update here when we know more.

“Sorry for the disruption to your journeys and thanks for your patience.”