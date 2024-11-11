Temporary traffic lights go up between Priory Lane and Liverpool Road in Penwortham
A road closure is in force in Penwortham but residents say the reason for the closure remains a mystery.
Priory Lane was closed at the junction with Liverpool Road on Thursday, with signposts diverting motorists via Kingsway.
Residents say they were not informed of the closure, which followed other roadworks around Liverpool Road last week.
Lancashire County Council were approached for comment.
