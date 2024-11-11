Temporary traffic lights go up between Priory Lane and Liverpool Road in Penwortham

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road closure is in force in Penwortham but residents say the reason for the closure remains a mystery.

Priory Lane was closed at the junction with Liverpool Road on Thursday, with signposts diverting motorists via Kingsway.

Residents say they were not informed of the closure, which followed other roadworks around Liverpool Road last week.

Lancashire County Council were approached for comment.

Related topics:Penwortham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice