Schoolgirl knocked down and seriously injured on zebra crossing outside Leyland Tesco

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Feb 2025, 14:52 BST
A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serous injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing a road in Leyland.

The teenager was knocked down on a zebra crossing outside Tesco Express in Turpin Green Lane at 5.37pm on Friday.

The 14-year-old was knocked down on a zebra crossing outside Tesco Express in Turpin Green Lane, Leyland at 5.37pm on Friday (February 7)placeholder image
The 14-year-old was knocked down on a zebra crossing outside Tesco Express in Turpin Green Lane, Leyland at 5.37pm on Friday (February 7) | Google

Police closed the road while ambulance crews attended to the youngster, who suffered a serious injury to her pelvis. She was taken by ambulance to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said no one was arrested in connection with the collision.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “It happened at 5.37pm. Car in collision with a pedestrian. She suffered an injury to her pelvis and was taken to hospital. No arrests.”

