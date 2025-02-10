A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serous injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing a road in Leyland.

The teenager was knocked down on a zebra crossing outside Tesco Express in Turpin Green Lane at 5.37pm on Friday.

Police closed the road while ambulance crews attended to the youngster, who suffered a serious injury to her pelvis. She was taken by ambulance to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said no one was arrested in connection with the collision.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “It happened at 5.37pm. Car in collision with a pedestrian. She suffered an injury to her pelvis and was taken to hospital. No arrests.”