Freckleton crash sees teenager smash into brick wall after high-speed police chase along Preston New Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th May 2025, 10:43 BST
A teenage driver was injured after smashing into a brick wall during a police chase last night.

The teenager lost control of his vehicle in Freckleton at around 10.40pm, where he mounted the roundabout in Preston New Road before crashing through a brick wall bearing the village name.

The scene of the crash in Preston New Road, Freckletonplaceholder image
The scene of the crash in Preston New Road, Freckleton | Joy Hetherington

A convoy of police swiftly appeared on the scene after reportedly pursuing the car at high-speed from Lea Gate.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene to treat the injured teenager. It’s believed he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A stretch of Preston New Road was closed into the early hours while emergency services worked at the scene overnight.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

