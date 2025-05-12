A teenage driver was injured after smashing into a brick wall during a police chase last night.

The teenager lost control of his vehicle in Freckleton at around 10.40pm, where he mounted the roundabout in Preston New Road before crashing through a brick wall bearing the village name.

The scene of the crash in Preston New Road, Freckleton | Joy Hetherington

A convoy of police swiftly appeared on the scene after reportedly pursuing the car at high-speed from Lea Gate.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene to treat the injured teenager. It’s believed he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A stretch of Preston New Road was closed into the early hours while emergency services worked at the scene overnight.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.