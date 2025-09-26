A 17-year-old killed in a crash on a rural road outside Darwen on Monday has been named.

Liam Bracken, from Astley Bridge near Bolton, died at the scene in Belthorn after the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving veered off Jackson Heights Road and crashed down an embankment.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at 8.39pm and four other teenagers who were passengers in the car were taken to hospital. Lancashire Police said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The force, which is investigating how the crash occurred, said an inquest into the teenager’s death will take place in due course.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to Jackson Heights Road, Belthorn, at 8.39pm yesterday to a report of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

"Our officers attended and found that the Corsa which had been travelling south on Jackson Heights Road, had left the carriageway before coming to rest down an embankment.

"Tragically, the driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, was found unresponsive in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time, and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"Four other teenagers suffered injuries which thankfully were not life-threatening, and they were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As our officers investigate how the collision happened, we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for anyone driving in the area around the time the collision who have dash cam footage, to get in contact."

Anyone with information about the crash on Monday is asked to contact police on 101 – quoting log 1329 of September 22, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]