Still no trains running between Preston and Lancaster after engineers complete repairs on damaged electric cables

Have your say

Further delays are expected on the West Coast Main Line today after engineers worked overnight to repair damage to the line's electric cables.



Network Rail said its engineers had been working through the night to fix a quarter-mile stretch of overhead electric wires which came down on the main line yesterday (November 27).

But in an update this morning, the railway company warned that services might "take some time" to return to normal.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "Our engineers have finished the overnight repairs to a quarter of a mile stretch of damaged overhead electric power lines at Bay Horse.

"The first electric train is expected to run through the repaired section of track between Preston and Lancaster within the next hour.

"We're sorry to passengers affected as services will take some time to get back to normal today.

Engineers have completed emergency repairs to overhead lines between Preston and Lancaster

"We'd urge people to please check National Rail enquiries or with their train operator for the latest travel information."

All Virgin Train services passing through Lancashire remain affected. This includes Virgin Trains between London Euston, Birmingham New Street, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh.

Virgin and Northern said buses will continue to replace trains between Lancaster and Preston, with disruption expected to continue until 9am.

Northern said ticket acceptance is in place with Transpennine Express between Manchester, Preston and Lancaster.

Virgin and TransPennine Express said tickets for travel yesterday (November 27), will be accepted today (November 28).

Northern services affected

The following alterations have been made:

04:53 Barrow-in-Furness to Manchester Airport is cancelled. A rail replacement coach is running between Barrow and Lancaster.

07:08 Barrow-in-Furness to Lancaster is cancelled.

07:25 Manchester Airport to Barrow-in-Furness is cancelled between Manchester Airport and Preston.

08:23 Lancaster to Barrow-in-Furness is cancelled.