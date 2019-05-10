Stationary traffic after the M61 motorway is closed due to 'person on a bridge'

Have your say

There are major delays on the M61 this evening due to an incident involving a person on a bridge.

Both sides of the carriageway have been closed due to what Highways England is describing as a "police incident", with four miles of traffic in both directions.

Southbound, the carriageway is closed between junctions four and three.

On the opposite northbound, the M61 is closed between junctions two and four.

While exact details of the incident remain unclear, a Highways England spokesman said that it involves a pedestrian and not vehicles.

A second spokesman confirmed that the incident involves a "person on a bridge".

Traffic on the M61 (Highways England)

Traffic England is reporting that normal traffic conditions can be expected between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.

Efforts to get trapped motorists moving are now under way, with North West Motorway Police adding: "If you are held in the tailbacks of this incident our patrols and Highways England are preparing to turn the trapped traffic from the rear.

"Please remain where you are until instructed."

Southbound traffic is being advised to exit the M61 at junction four, join the A6 southbound, then join the A5082 northbound.

Exit the A5082 and take the third exit onto the A666 southbound, to then re-join the M61 at junction three. Follow the solid black circle diversion symbol.

For northbound, it is the same route as the southbound, but in reverse. Follow the solid black square diversion symbol.

Greater Manchester Police has been contacted for further information.