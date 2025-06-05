Speed limit to be slashed on major road between Preston and Fylde

The speed limit on a busy dual carriageway in Fylde is to be cut.

The change - on a stretch of the Freckleton bypass (the A584) - is to accommodate the installation of a new pedestrian crossing.

The stretch of the Freckleton bypass where the top speed will be cut to 30mph | Google

A 30mph restriction will replace the current 50mph limit for 120 metres to and from the roundabout junction with Lytham Road.

Work is already under way on the ‘toucan’ crossing facility - which can be used by both pedestrians and cyclists without the latter first having to dismount - and the new rules will come into force when it is completed.

The change is intended to “reduce the speed of vehicles approaching the new crossing as well as providing additional protection for all road users and pedestrians”, according to the county council, as a result of new development in the area.

