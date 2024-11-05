Speed limit cuts planned for Chorley roads 'to make junctions safer'

The speed limits on several roads in Chorley are set to be cut over safety concerns.

Lancashire County Council is consulting on plans to reduce the maximum speeds permitted on four routes in Whittle-le-Woods. It comes after the completion of a new housing development in the area.

The biggest change is proposed for Moss Lane, which would see the 40mph limit that currently applies for much of its length significantly shortened.

If the plans are approved, a new 30mph restriction will be introduced from just after the road’s junction with Springside Gardens for a distance of around 250 metres, running in a south easterly direction. The existing 40mph limit would remain in force for the remainder of the route.

The 30mph speed that already applies on part of Moss Lane - also known as the B6229 - from its junction with Preston Road would be unchanged.

A parallel side road, also identified as Moss Lane, would have a 20mph limit put in place. Elsewhere, 20mph restrictions would be applied to the entire lengths of Fallow Close, Leatherland Drive and Tanner Close.

A report outlining the authority’s reasons for the planned reductions says that the new 30mph limit on Moss Lane is needed to “provide protection and more time for vehicles to navigate the junctions with the side roads”.

It adds: “The proposals will also improve the safety for all highway users especially pedestrians and increase the sustainability for the nearby development.”.

The 20mph limits are intended for similar safety reasons. The work required to introduce the changes is to be funded by the developer whose new estate has necessitated the reduction.

The public consultation into the plans runs until 12th November. Anybody wishing to comment upon it should email [email protected], quoting reference number LSG4\894.19723\AF.