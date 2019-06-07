South Ribble link road opening delayed once again

A new road connecting Penwortham to Walton-le-Dale has been delayed for a second time.

The so-called “cross-borough link” route – which will provide a connection between The Cawsey and Carrwood Road – was originally due to open in March.

That date slipped back because of land ownership issues and a new opening was planned for early summer.

But developer Morris Homes – which is paying for the road as part of a planning agreement for 281 houses on the site of the former gas works in Lostock Hall – has revealed the route will not now be completed until August.

Penwortham resident Kevin Elleray said locals just wanted to know what was happening.

“The link road has been a long time coming and after rapid progress initially, things seem to have ground to a halt.

“I understand there were some land issues which have been resolved, but updates on the status of the road are hard to come by – especially for a project that has generated massive interest locally and will hopefully help ease congestion on Leyland Road.

“I think it would help if they could at least get the footpath open on the Carrwood Road side of the bridge, as this looks all but finished. It links to the old tram road and a great cycle and footpath network,” Mr. Elleray added.

But Morris Homes said the road and the footpath will open at the same time.

“We can confirm that there has been a delay in finalising plans with various authorities and, as such, it is now going to be August before both the road and cycle path will now open,” a spokesperson for the developer said.

Meanwhile, highways authority Lancashire County Council said its responsibility would not come until the housebuilder had handed over the completed road.

“We have been working with the developer throughout construction to allow the road to be opened and available for public use as soon as possible when it is finished. However, the developer is responsible for its delivery.”

Last month local residents warned that the gradient of the new route at the point where it connects to the existing road network in Walton-le-Dale could cause it to become a speed trap.