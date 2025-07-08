The huge transformation of a major M60 motorway junction will go ahead.

Five lanes of traffic and a new link road will be created at Junction 18 in a bid to ease congestion, now funding has been confirmed by the Department for Transport (DfT).

Simister Island interchange, which connects the M60, M62 and M66 motorways, has long been earmarked for a massive change under National Highways proposals.

Simister Island will be getting a huge overhaul | National Highways

The scheme – estimated to cost between £207m and £340m – aims to reduce congestion, improve journey times and create a safer route through what is one of the North West’s busiest motorway junctions.

The project would see a ‘northern loop’ built to stop thousands of vehicles using the current traffic light controlled roundabout every day. A five-lane section on both sides of the M60 between Prestwich and Simister (junctions 17 and 18) has been touted as well.

The M66 on the Bury side of the junction would also be widened with new lanes introduced at the interchange and a second lane added from the M60 northbound link.

Progress on the plan was stalled last year when the Transport Secretary called for a spending review into all their major road schemes. However, DfT confirmed today (July 8) that the Simister Island project is one of a number of road and rail upgrades now agreed for funding.

Northern Loop: Highways England proposal for M60 Junction 18 at Simister Island | National Highways/LDRS

Once planning approval has been granted and work gets started, the massive scheme is set to support 20,000 new jobs and 7,000 new homes.

The project is also anticipated to be a welcome boost for the Atom Valley project in the Rochdale and Bury area. The new junction would help unlock the new development zone – which is expected to generate more than 20,000 high-quality jobs and bring a £1bn economic boost to Rochdale and Bury.

Further junction works to help with Atom Valley have been discussed by local leaders and DfT previously, such as a new junction on the M62 at Birch Services. But that would be a separate project to Simister Island and those discussions are still ongoing.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Transport is the backbone of our economy, which is why we are giving them the record funding boost they need, putting taxpayers’ money where it matters most and making everyday journeys easier.

“With over £92 billion investment, including the biggest ever boost for city regions in the north and Midlands, we’re delivering the schemes that fast-track economic growth and jobs, connect communities, and will help us build 1.5 million new homes, as we deliver our Plan for Change.

“We’re forging ahead with the vital new transport infrastructure Britain needs, and improving what we’ve already got, to deliver a new era of renewal and opportunity.”