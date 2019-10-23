Shoppers unable to park at Booths in Longridge after Travellers set up camp on car park

Have your say

A supermarket in Longridge has closed its car park to customers after a convoy of Travellers moved onto the site.



Around 15 caravans pulled onto Booths car park in Berry Lane at around 8pm last night (October 23).

Police visited the supermarket yesterday evening and spoke with representatives of the traveller community and Booth's management.

It is understood that the Travellers are on their way to Holyhead, Wales, where they intend to board a ferry to Ireland for a family wedding.

It has been reported that an informal agreement was reached between the families and Booths last night, with the Travellers agreeing to vacate the car park by 9am this morning.

But as of 12pm, all the caravans remain on the car park along with vans, cars and generators.

Both barriers remain down in the car park this morning. It is understood they have been locked to prevent access to the site.

No vehicles can currently enter or exit the car park. It means customers are unable to use the supermarket car park.

Booths has declined to comment.

Another large caravan has also moved onto Longridge Civic Hall car park.

One local resident said: "They have parked all across the full car park, right outside my flat.

"They’re not causing problems other than being very noisy.

"They had an agreement with Booths and the Town Council to be off by 9am, but it looks like they are clearly ignoring that agreement."

Lancashire Police said it is a "council/landowner issue" and the force has no involvement in the dispute.

Ribble Valley Borough Council said the car park is privately owned and enforcement action is the responsibility of the landowner.

Longridge Town Council have been approached for comment.