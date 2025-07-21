Breaking
Shock as car crashes into a wall after collision at Withy Gardens in Bamber Bridge
Shocked pedestrians were left doing a double take this afternoon after a car crashed in a wall in Bamber Bridge.
Police and North West Ambulance Service descended on Withy Gardens in Bamber Bridge at lunchtime after a crash involving two cars resulted in one driving into a wall.
The car that crashed into the wall sustained significant damage to the front.
Fortunately there were no serious injuries and both drivers had a lucky escape with minor injury.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The call came in at 1.33pm, Withy Gardens, Bamber Bridge.
“Two cars involved, one of which has hit a wall. Minor injury.”
