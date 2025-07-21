Breaking

Shock as car crashes into a wall after collision at Withy Gardens in Bamber Bridge

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 15:35 BST
Shocked pedestrians were left doing a double take this afternoon after a car crashed in a wall in Bamber Bridge.

Police and North West Ambulance Service descended on Withy Gardens in Bamber Bridge at lunchtime after a crash involving two cars resulted in one driving into a wall.

Police and North West Ambulance Service descended on Withy Gardens in Bamber Bridge at lunchtime after a crash involving two cars resulted in one driving into a wall.placeholder image
Police and North West Ambulance Service descended on Withy Gardens in Bamber Bridge at lunchtime after a crash involving two cars resulted in one driving into a wall. | Claire Reid

The car that crashed into the wall sustained significant damage to the front.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fortunately there were no serious injuries and both drivers had a lucky escape with minor injury.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The call came in at 1.33pm, Withy Gardens, Bamber Bridge.

“Two cars involved, one of which has hit a wall. Minor injury.”

Related topics:LancashirePoliceTravelTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice