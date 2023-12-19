Severe delays were building on the M6, M61 and M55 near Preston during rush hour.

Congestion was backing up to junction 29 on the M6 northbound, junction 9 of the M61 northbound and junction 2 of the M55 eastbound at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (December 19).

The delays followed an earlier crash which temporarily closed the M6 northbound near junction 31 (Samlesbury).

Congestion on the M6 northbound near Preston (Credit: National Highways)

The collision was a damage-only crash with a car going into the central reservation.

The crash took place shortly after 4pm.