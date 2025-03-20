'Severe' delays on M6 and M55 after car fire shuts two lanes in Preston

There are delays on the M6 in Preston after a car fire this morning.

Motorists are facing delays of around 30 minutes on the M6, with tailbacks stretching to the M55, after a car fire led to lane closures in Preston this morning.

The southbound carriageway has two lanes closed between junctions 31 (Samlesbury, A59) and 32 (Broughton, A6, M55).

Congestion is also causing tailbacks onto the M55 eastbound where there are delays of around 15 minutes between junction J1 and the M6.

The car fire has been extinguished and National Highways say we can expect normal traffic conditions to resume by 11.30am. Traffic is also slow on the northbound carriageway as it passes the scene.

Lancashire Police are warning motorists to avoid the area and consider seeking alternative routes during the morning rush hour.

The force, posting on social media, said: “Good Morning, the M6 at Junction 31 Southbound currently has 2 lanes closed due to a vehicle fire.

“At this time traffic is heavy and the fire service are currently working to extinguish the fire.

“Please avoid the area if you can and we will provide an update when possible.”