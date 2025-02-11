'Severe' M55 and M6 delay between Preston and Blackpool after rush hour crashes
There are currently lane closures on both motorways after two separate crashes during the morning rush hour.
M6
Two lanes are closed on M6 northbound from J31 (A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury) to J32 (M55, Broughton Interchange).
Lanes one and two (of five) were closed after a collision at around 8.20am.
M55
The M55 eastbound is partially blocked after an accident involving three vehicles in Preston shortly before 8am.
It is causing queueing traffic from the eastbound entry slip at junction 1 (Fulwood) to M6 junction 32 (Broughton Interchange).
Emergency services attended the scene and reports say the M55 remains partially blocked with queuing traffic in the area.
There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic, reports National Highways, who expect conditions to return to normal by 9.30am.