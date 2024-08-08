Several roads to close on an upcoming Sunday in Low Moor, Clitheroe - here’s why

A number of roads will be forced to close in this Lancashire town.

Ribble Valley Borough Council have issued a warning that several roads in Clitheroe will be shut on an upcoming Sunday.

Motorists and residents are warned that roads in Low Moor, Clitheroe, will be closed on Sunday, October 6, for the town’s Civic Sunday Procession.

The following roads will be closed from 8.30am to 10.45am to all except emergency vehicles:

●          The length of St Paul’s Street to the Lowmoor Way junction

●          Lowmoor Way between St Paul’s Street and Union Street

●          Union Street between Lowmoor Way and Queen Street

●          Queen Street between Union Street and St Paul’s Street

 The order has been made to keep the procession route clear of moving traffic and obstructions.

Four roads in Low Moor, Clitheroe will be closed.Four roads in Low Moor, Clitheroe will be closed.
Four roads in Low Moor, Clitheroe will be closed.

The roads will be closed to all pedestrians and traffic, except emergency vehicles, and there will be no alternative route.

 Access to properties affected by the road closures will be maintained.

The event, which has been held since 1158, will see the town’s mayor Donna O’Rourke and guests take part in a procession through the town.

Civic Sunday is an annual festival that honours the local community, its representatives and their accomplishments.

Members will walk through the town and will culminate at St Paul's Church where the Mayoral service will be held.

The traffic regulation order can be viewed at ribblevalley.gov.uk.

