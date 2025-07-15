Seven-year-old seriously injured in Catterall crash involving Lancashire Police dog unit and tractor
Emergency services were called to the scene of the wreck in Stubbins Lane, Claughton-on-Brock at 11am.
Lancashire Police said a tractor emerging from a field struck a Ford Fiesta, which in turn collided with a police dog unit vehicle.
Stubbins Lane was closed into the afternoon on both sides of the M6, from Garstang Road to Lodge Road.
A police spokesperson said: “A seven-year-old child passenger from the Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the other adult passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The police officer was taken to hospital but has not suffered any serious injuries. The dogs were taken to Hutton Headquarters to be examined by the vet.
“The driver of the tractor was not injured.”
Anyone with information or footage can call 101, quoting log 0531 of July 15, 2025.
