'Serious collision' closes Hugh Barn Lane in New Longton as air ambulance spotted
An air ambulance was spotted responding to the incident.
A crash was reported on Hugh Barn Lane in New Longton at around 2.10pm on Friday.
Police closed the road in both directions following the collision as an air ambulance responded, according to eyewitness reports.
Residents took to social media to warn other road users about the incident.
One person wrote: "Serious injury road collision outside 46 Hugh Barn Lane about an hour ago.
"Road closed in both directions by police for investigations. Avoid the area."
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.