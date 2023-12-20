A schoolboy was taken to hospital with two broken legs after being knocked down in Chorley yesterday (Tuesday, December 19).

The youngster was struck by a car at 3.23pm while crossing Birkacre Road on his way home from Southlands High School.

Police briefly closed the road while ambulance crews attended and the boy was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

It is understood he will undergo surgery at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to repair fractures in both of his lower leg bones.

The driver stopped at the scene and Lancashire Police said no action was taken against the woman.

A police spokesman said: "Happened at 3.23pm on Birkacre Road. Child was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg. Driver stopped at scene."