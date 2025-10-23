'Safe and picturesque' new route opens between Preston and South Ribble

A new footpath and cycleway connecting Preston railway station and South Ribble is “the final piece of the jigsaw” in creating a meaningful network of routes for pedestrians and cyclists across Preston city centre, it has been claimed.

The path, which runs beneath the East Cliff bridge, connects to an abandoned railway line which now provides what Lancashire County Council says is “a safe and picturesque” link to South Ribble.

The scheme is intended to improve access between the existing popular Guild Wheel cycling and walking route and the city centre, as well as connecting to parts of South Ribble across the river.

Work began at the end of March to create the route, which starts and ends on Butler Street. It will improve access for people commuting into and out of the city centre for work or leisure, with an added bonus being a boost to the health and wellbeing of its users, as well as an increase in ‘active travel’ journeys to and from the station.

County Coun Warren Goldsworthy (centre) cuts the ribbon to officially open the new pathway between Preston and South Ribble, which incorporates an abandoned railway line | LCC

The work was carried out by the county council and has been funded by the government's Transforming Cities Fund, which is funding for several projects that aim to fill in the gap in dedicated walking and cycling paths between the railway station, bus station and the University of Lancashire campus.

County Coun Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County Council said: "The highly-anticipated Butler Street cycleway and footpath will formally connect Preston city centre and the railway station with Avenham Park, Miller Park, and South Ribble. It is the final piece of the jigsaw in creating a coherent, walkable, cyclable and integrated transport network across Preston City Centre."

He visited the new cycleway and footpath on Wednesday to mark its official opening and was joined by representatives from Preston City Council, Avanti West Coast, Network Rail and Community Rail Lancashire, who have all worked together to create the scheme.

Cllr Freddie Bailey, cabinet member for environment and community safety at Preston City Council, said: “These cycle improvements are a great addition to the city and support our ‘Active Preston’ programme which includes various projects aimed at creating a healthier, more liveable and sustainably connected city.

"We want to encourage more people to walk and cycle with cleaner, safer, easily accessible options to choose from, to help the overall health and wellbeing for our residents.”

Jill Stephenson, Principal Development Manager for Network Rail added: “We are thrilled to have played a part in the delivery of the new spoke connecting the Guild Wheel to Preston station, which will help to promote healthy and sustainable active travel journeys.”

Other local schemes that have been delivered through The Transforming Cities Fund include improvements on Ringway to improve walking, and providing links to the university, bus station and railway station for cycling. It has also funded the pedestrianisation of Friargate to encourage a continental café culture and make it a more appealing place to visit, as well as improvements to the bus network to improve bus reliability and ease congestion.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director at Avanti West Coast, who attended the opening, said: “Preston is a key hub on the West Coast Main Line and we’re pleased even more sustainable transport options are now available here to the hundreds of thousands of people that travel to and from the city each year by rail.

"This new cycle link will support our commitment to make end-to-end journeys seamless.

"By connecting into Preston station, it offers visitors and local people the opportunity to enjoy sustainable journeys more easily – whether it’s travelling for work or exploring the area on two wheels.”

Richard Watts, Chair at Community Rail Lancashire added: “[We] welcome the completion of the path and cycleway to the railway station. It creates a safe off-road route from a large area and will encourage more people to use Active Travel means to reach the station.

“We will do all we can to work with Lancashire County Council and railway industry to promote this useful link."