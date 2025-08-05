Ryanair, Europe’s no. 1 airline, has announced its Winter 2025/26 Lapland-Rovaniemi schedule for the UK, with 2x return flights across three new routes, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester.

Lapland is a winter wonderland with enchanting reindeer and husky sleigh rides through snow-covered forests, skies filled with dancing lights, and endless activities that will leave lasting memories, not to mention being the home of the big man himself.

People enjoy skiing in the municipality of Kolari in Finnish Lapland on January 4, 2024. | Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

So, whether you’re seeking adventure, festive fun, or a wholesome weekend away with family/friends, Lapland offers an unforgettable experience.

Ryanair’s Winter 2025/26 Lapland-Rovaniemi flights are available to book now at ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s Director of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: “Christmas has come early for our UK customers with the launch of Ryanair’s Winter 2025/26 Lapland schedule, offering 2x weekly return flights across three new routes, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester.”

Adding: “Lapland is like waking up in a dream, filled with magical experiences that you will share forever, including miles of glistening snow, reindeer & husky rides, snowball fights, the northern lights, Christmas-themed parks and of course, home to the big man himself. It’s never too early to start your Christmas planning. Book your Winter 2025/26 Lapland flights at ryanair.com now.”