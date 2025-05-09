Breaking

Rush hour delays on M65 after crash near Blackburn

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 9th May 2025, 07:46 BST
Motorists are facing severe delays on the M65 after a crash near Blackburn this morning.

Traffic was held on the westbound carriageway from junction 5 (Guide/Shadsworth) to junction 4 (A666/Darwen/Blackburn South) after the crash at around 6.30am.

Emergency barrier repairs have been taking place and all lanes have reopened, but heavy congestion remains with delays of around 30 minutes in both directions.

National Highways says it expects normal traffic conditions to resume by 8.30am.

It’s not known whether anyone was injured in the crash at this stage.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details.

