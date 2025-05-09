Breaking
Rush hour delays on M65 after crash near Blackburn
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are facing severe delays on the M65 after a crash near Blackburn this morning.
Traffic was held on the westbound carriageway from junction 5 (Guide/Shadsworth) to junction 4 (A666/Darwen/Blackburn South) after the crash at around 6.30am.
Emergency barrier repairs have been taking place and all lanes have reopened, but heavy congestion remains with delays of around 30 minutes in both directions.
National Highways says it expects normal traffic conditions to resume by 8.30am.
It’s not known whether anyone was injured in the crash at this stage.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.