Rush hour delays as M65 remains shut after overnight roadworks

A section of the M65 remains closed this morning after overnight road works overran this morning (November 29).



The M65 is currently closed westbound between junction 4 (Darwen, A666) and junction 3 (Blackburn, A674).

It is causing delays of more than 30 minutes and five miles of slow moving traffic from junction 6.

Highways said the closure will remain in place until at least 9:30am.

Traffic is being forced to exit the motorway at junction 4 before rejoining the M65 westbound at junction 2.

Highways said the road closure was due to be lifted by 6am, but is likely to continue into peak morning rush hour.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 9.45am.

Diversions

Motorists are being advised to follow the hollow square symbol for diversions

- Exit the M65 at J4, taking the first exit at the roundabout onto Earcroft Way

- Turn right onto A666 Blackburn Road, continuing for approx. 1.5 miles

- At the junction, take the second exit and join the A6062 Livesey Branch Road

- Continue on the A6062 for just over 2 miles, to the junction with the A674 Moulden Road

- At the junction, take the first exit and join the A674

- Continue on the A674 for just under 1 miles, to the junction with the A6061

- At the junction, fork left and continue on the A674 for a further half a mile, to the M65 jun

- At the roundabout, take the fourth exit and rejoin the M65 westbound