Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from January 20 to January 26

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of January 10 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Charnock Richard services

Highways Agency is resurfacing the slip roads at Charnock Richard services with 9pm to 5am closures of the northbound entry and exit slip roads on Monday, January 20 and 9pm to 5am closures of the southbound entry and exit slip roads on Tuesday, January 21.

M6 Junction 31 to Junction 31a

Work to upgrade the police observation platforms on both the northbound and southbound carriageways starts on Monday, January 20. Overnight lane one closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between 8pm and 5am. The hard shoulders will be closed throughout the duration of these works.

M6 junctions 41 to 42

A £2.5m upgrade of the safety barrier along the M6 between Penrith and Carlisle started earlier this month. Narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place throughout the work. The northbound carriageway will be closed between 10pm and 5am every Tuesday night with the southbound carriageway closed between 10pm and 5am every Wednesday night. Diversions will operate between the two junctions via the A6.

M55 junction 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/

M58 Junction 3 to Junction 6

Highways Agency is resurfacing sections of the M58 between junction 3 and junction 6 during 8pm to 5am overnight works throughout next week until Monday, January 27. There will be selected slip road closures throughout the week and also full carriageway closures - on Monday, January 20 (westbound junctions 4 to 3); Tuesday, January 21 (westbound junctions 6 to 5); Wednesday and Thursday, January 22 and 23 (eastbound junctions 4 to 5), Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25 (eastbound junctions 3 to 4) and Sunday, January 26 (eastbound junctions 4 to 5). Clearly-signed diversions will be in place at all times.

A585 Norcross junction

Phase three of this major junction improvement started on January 13 with the round-the-clock closure of Norcross Lane with no access to or from the junction from Norcross Lane until Friday, February 21. Some overnight closures of both the northern and southern sections of Fleetwood Road South are also continuing. The A585 Is open at all times but sometimes with temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight to guide road users past the roadworks at the junction roundabout. Full project details are available at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-norcross-roundabout/