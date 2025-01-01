Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy route into Preston is shut today due to flooding near the Capitol Centre retail park.

Police have shut Victoria Road in Walton-le-Dale, from the Yew Tree pub to the bridge over the River Ribble at London Road.

Motorists travelling into the city from the A6, Bamber Bridge and Higher Walton are being turned around at the Capitol Centre and diverted.

Instead, Preston-bound are advised to travel along the A6 to Carwood Road and along The Cawsey to Leyland Road in Lower Penwortham, where they can join the A59 into Preston.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to update you and let you know that we’re experiencing flooding in Walton-le-Dale.

“Because of this we've had to close Victoria Road at the junction with the Yew Tree up to the bridge on London Road.

“We hope that the weather will clear soon but we’ll keep you up to date with what’s happening.

“If you need to report anything to us then you can do so on 101 or if someone is in immediate danger, then 999 is your line.”