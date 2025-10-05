Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including road closures.

Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 81 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12. we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12

1. Preston roadworks (6/10-12/10)

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: s278 licence works on Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh for remedial works carried out by Northwest Multiutilities (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 6-Oct 14

2. Inglewhite Road, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: s278 licence works on Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh for remedial works carried out by Northwest Multiutilities (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 6-Oct 14 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 6-Oct 8

3. Black Bull Lane, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 6-Oct 8 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Garstang road (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18

4. Church Lane, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Garstang road (Cadent) When: Oct 6-Oct 18 | Google Maps

