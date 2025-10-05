Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 81 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12. we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston roadworks (6/10-12/10) Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12

Inglewhite Road, Preston What: Temporary traffic lights Why: s278 licence works on Inglewhite Road, Goosnargh for remedial works carried out by Northwest Multiutilities (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 6-Oct 14

Black Bull Lane, Preston What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 6-Oct 8