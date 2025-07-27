The M60 in Greater Manchester is closed in both directions between J11 (Eccles) and J12 (M602) due to a Greater Manchester Police incident.

National Highways have produced diversion details:

Clockwise traffic is being diverted via the Solid Square symbol on road signs

Exit the M60 clockwise at J9 and at the Lostock Circle take the 3rd exit onto the A5081

Continue to the next roundabout, Parkway Circle, with the A576 and take the 1st exit onto the A576 northbound

Continue on the A576 for approximately 2 miles to reach the M602 J2 Gilda Brook Roundabout

Take the 1st exit onto the M602 westbound and continue to the next junction to re-join the M60.

Anti-clockwise traffic is being diverted via the hollow circle symbol on road signs

Exit the M60 anti-clockwise at J12 and keep left to join the M602 eastbound

Exit the M602 at the next junction and take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the A576 southbound

Remain on the A576 for approximately 2 miles to the Parkway Circle with the A5081 at Trafford Park

Take the 3rd exit onto the A5081 towards Mossfield/The Trafford Centre

Remain on the A5081 to reach Lostock Circle and rejoin the M60 at J9

National Highways said to please allow extra journey time if this closure impacts you.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X (Twitter) feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000