Revealed: how Preston could look if £182m transport funding is approved

Ambitious new plans to transform parts of Preston have been unveiled as part of a £182m funding bid.

County Hall has submitted the transport infrastructure proposals after being shortlisted for the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund.

A new crossing for the Ribble at Avenham Park to replace Old Tram Bridge

Outline plans looking to upgrade rail, bus, cycling and walking opportunities across the city have been sent to the government for consideration.

They include:

• A parkway railway station at Cottam;

• A new crossing of the Ribble at Avenham Park to connect footpath, cycling and bridleway networks north and south of the river, replacing the closed Old Tram Bridge;

How Ringway could look after improvements

• Enhancements to the city centre's main streets – Fishergate, Friargate, Lancaster Road, Church Street, Corporation Street, Butler Street – complementing and connecting recent work between the rail station, bus station and university;

• Changes to the A6/A59 Ringway, building on the substantial investment in new road capacity, with the Preston Western Distributor and South Ribble Western Distributor;

• Bus gates, priority lanes and junctions;

• New or improved cycle and foot ways in the city centre;

• Cycle super highway links to suburbs major employment areas;

• Improved cycling and walking routes between Preston Bus Station and the Railway Station.

Preston is one of 12 shortlisted Transforming Cities Fund city regions nationwide with the prospect of receiving a share of £1.2bn, to be spent by March 2023, aimed at driving up productivity through improved public and sustainable transport connectivity.

The bid is supported by partner organisations from the public sector, including Preston City Council and South Ribble Borough Council, the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), and local bus and rail providers.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "These are really exciting plans for the Preston area and I am very hopeful that the Department for Transport will look on them favourably.

"The Preston area has been a real economic success story in recent years and these plans would allow us to build on the good work of the City Deal.

"If successful the bid would deliver a substantial and interlinked package of sustainable and active travel measures using the latest technology and learning from pioneering examples of good practice from this country and abroad, helping people to move in and around the city more easily.

"It would also promote low carbon journeys, help tackle air pollution and boost healthier lifestyles by encouraging people to walk and cycle more."

Coun Peter Moss, deputy leader and cabinet member for Planning and Regulation for Preston City Council, said: “We’re excited by these transformational and ambitious plans to improve the transport infrastructure of Preston with a focus on low carbon journeys and green travel.

“As the city continues to grow and attract more people to live and work here it’s vital that our transport networks meet the current and future needs of our communities, businesses and visitors.

“These plans outline essential ways to relieve pressure on roads and promote alternative means of travel to the motor car and are another example of how, along with our partners, we continue to explore every opportunity to improve transport and connections in and around the city.”

To find out more about the bid visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/transparency/funding-applications/transforming-cities/