Rail delays between Preston and Blackpool, Lancaster, Bolton, Chorley and Manchester after damage to overhead electric wires

Rail journeys from Preston are delayed this afternoon after damage to the line's overhead electric wires.



Northern have had to make alterations to a number of services this afternoon after an 'object' became caught on the overhead electric wires.

The damage has been caused on a stretch of track near Bolton, but appears to be affecting services throughout the rail network.

Trains leaving Preston for the following North West destinations are affected:

Lancaster, Chorley, Adlington, Poulton-le-Fylde, Blackpool North, Bolton and Manchester Victoria

Trains leaving Preston for further afield, including Oxenholme Lake District, Carlisle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, have also been affected.

Trains between Preston and Bolton are delayed this afternoon after an 'object' interfered with the overhead electric wires

A spokesman for Northern said: "Due to an object being caught in the overhead lines at Bolton, services are being delayed while an emergency isolation of the overhead lines takes place to remove it.

"Passengers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today."

Northern said disruption is expected until 1pm.

List of scheduled services affected:

11.53am Preston to Edinburgh (operated by Virgin Trains) - Expected 12.29pm

12.04pm Preston to Manchester Victoria - Expected 12.42pm

12:05 Preston to Glasgow Central (operated by TransPennine Express) - Expected 12.42pm

12:24 Preston to Blackpool North - Expected 12.40pm



Ticket acceptance has been agreed with TransPennine Express between Preston and Manchester stations.



If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay