Project update: Penwortham Bypass work motors towards a New Year finish

Have your say

What’s happening?

Construction work on Penwortham Bypass is on track to be completed by the New Year, highways bosses have announced.

New signage for Penwortham Bypass

In the past week, a traffic-light controlled crossing outside Howick Primary School has been installed, and new signposts on the A59 have been erected - currently painted out.

What’s it all about?

Work on the long-awaited bypass - to relieve congestion through Liverpool Road - began in January 2018.

The 1.3km dual carriageway is being built to take traffic off the A59 and around the centre of Penwortham which has been suffering severe congestion for years.

Penwortham Bypass work

To make way, the sports fields of nearby All Hallows RC High School are being reconfigured.

The route will be from Howick playing fields to the Broad Oak roundabout, linking to the A582 Golden Way.

Key parts of the £17.5m road scheme have been completed, including the main carriageway, drainage and work to widen the carriageway and change the layout at Broad Oak roundabout.

Experts expect up to 70 per cent of traffic - 22,000 vehicles - passing through Penwortham will transfer to the bypass, ending jams.

What do they say?

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “A new pedestrian crossing is currently being put in on the A59 and will soon be in use.

“The new playing fields for All Hallows School are expected to be handed over in the summer.

“Work is continuing on the new junction for the bypass on the A59, as well as work on the new road itself.”

Anything quirky?

Lancashire County Council, contractors Clive Hurt and the Rotary Club of Preston Guild have organised the Hurt Plant Hire Penwortham Bypass Running Festival, will take place on the new road on Sunday, July 21, featuring a fun run, 5k and 10k.

The one-time only runs will start from All Hallow’s playing fields.