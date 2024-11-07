Preston U-turn ban coming into force ‘to protect pedestrians’

U-turns have been banned for traffic heading towards Blackpool on Watery Lane at the junction with Pedders Lane | Google

U-turns are to be banned at a busy Preston junction amid fears pedestrians could be injured by drivers performing the manoeuvre.

Highway bosses have approved the new rule for Blackpool-bound traffic on Watery Lane in Ashton. It will prevent vehicles from turning around at the junction with Pedders Lane – outside McDonald’s – and heading back towards Preston.

Drivers are being warned to obey the new regulation, which police have the power to enforce.

A public consultation on the proposal was carried out last month and no objections were received.

The change aims to protect pedestrians crossing the eastbound carriageway at the traffic lights, who could be given the ’green man’ signal to proceed at the same time a U-turn in that direction is made – putting them in the path of the turning vehicle.

Peter Bell, Regulation and Enforcement Manager at Lancashire County Council, said: “The consultation period for this proposal has now ended.

"The proposal did not receive any objections and we have now approved the decision to proceed with the order. This change will protect pedestrians crossing the eastbound carriageway at the traffic lights.

"Signage will be installed at this location to inform people that they cannot perform a U-Turn so please look out for these and act accordingly."