Preston traffic update after huge tree collapses and blocks Lea Road
Drivers were forced to turn around after the massive tree fell into Lea Road, close to the railway bridge, at around 9.45am.
No one was injured and no vehicles were reported damaged in the fall, said police.
Traffic into and out of the city was diverted along Edith Rigby Way and Blackpool Road.
Lancashire County Council’s Highways team were called to the scene and efforts are under way this afternoon to clear the road ahead of evening rush hour.
LCC were approached for an update.