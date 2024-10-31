Preston traffic update after huge tree collapses and blocks Lea Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 31st Oct 2024, 13:52 BST
A huge tree has collapsed into a road in Preston, blocking traffic this afternoon.

Drivers were forced to turn around after the massive tree fell into Lea Road, close to the railway bridge, at around 9.45am.

No one was injured and no vehicles were reported damaged in the fall, said police.

Traffic into and out of the city was diverted along Edith Rigby Way and Blackpool Road.

Lea Road in Preston was blocked after the tree collapsed into the road this morningplaceholder image
Lea Road in Preston was blocked after the tree collapsed into the road this morning | Richard Green

Lancashire County Council’s Highways team were called to the scene and efforts are under way this afternoon to clear the road ahead of evening rush hour.

LCC were approached for an update.

