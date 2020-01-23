Preston's Fishergate Bollard fans launch #savebolly campaign after infamous stone marker heads for early retirement

Has the famous Fishergate Bollard finally reached the end of the road?

The celebrated concrete cornerstone, which even has its own Twitter account, could have claimed its last victim at Preston’s most troublesome crossroads.

Highways bosses say they have come up with a “permanent solution” to end the carnage which has seen numerous vehicles come to grief at the intersection of Fishergate, Corporation Street and Butler Street.

But they are refusing to say whether the new measures, which will be announced soon, will signal the retirement of Fishergate Bollard and his stone road marker mates.

The bollard itself, via its celebrated Twitter account, suggested it could he stepping back from official duties and heading to Canada, but fans have since rallied round the beleaguered bollard.

#savebolly

The bollard on its plinth in happier times

Using the hashtag #savebolly, fans have demanded a re-think and have sworn that this is not the end.

"Oh no. Bolly where are you? Come back soon." said Marjorie Donald-Marsden on Facebook, while Gwenda Liptrot had a message for drivers: "Put them back and if you are crashing your car into them stay off the roads and go Specsavers"

Other members of the gang known as the 'Preston Inanimate Objects" joined in, including the Penwortham Pylon, Market Street telephone boxes and the Lostock Hall Henge.

@Lostock_Henge said " We need to see @FishergateBllrd saved as an icon & spokesbollard of modern Preston.

"Alternatively, auction him off for charity - perhaps a big business would like him in the foyer".

A coveted space in the Harris Gallery was muted, while @Prestonphonebox noted that Preston would be a "poorer place without its city star".

Idiotic idea

But not everyone was a fan.

"It was an idiotic idea in the first place." said Dave White. "Trying to be trendy and ignoring the realities of ‘city’ driving."

Rob Randell suggested "Traffic lights? Controlled crossings maybe?" and Barry Hollinshead wanted to "Ban blind drivers".

Whatever new plans Lancashire County Council come up with, it seems unlikely that it will silence 'that' Bollard, or his loyal fans