Preston rail update: all lines reopen after hours of delays and cancelled trains

All lines at Preston station have opened after major delays and cancellations.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded this morning after damage to overhead electrical cables affected all trains arriving, departing, and passing through Preston Station.

The damage on the line between Preston and Lancaster, was first announced at around 10:30am.

After initially saying the repairs would cause around 45 minutes of disruption, Northern, which operates from Preston, said delays could last until 6pm.

Bus replacement services have been in place for most of the day.

Northern has now announced that all lines are now open, though significant delays will still be felt as the backlog of trains is processed.