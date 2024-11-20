Preston man hit by bus and seriously injured in Deepdale Road
Emergency services were called to the scene in Deepdale Road after the man was struck by a double-decker close to the Preston Bus depot at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 19).
Police closed the road between St George’s Road and Burrow Road while fire crews rescued the man from underneath the bus and paramedics treated him at the scene.
The casualty, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with “very significant injuries” and remains in a serious condition, say police.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham, along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team, attended a road traffic collision on Deepdale Road, Preston.
“One casualty was extricated from under a vehicle by firefighters and conveyed to hospital. Crews were in attendance for two hours and ten minutes.”
Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage to come forward.
Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some very significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has footage to contact us so we can piece together exactly what happened.”
Anyone with information or footage can contact police on 101 quoting log 1034 of November 19.
You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]
