Preston driver, 24, arrested after M6 crash causes 7-mile traffic jam
He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after a crash involving a van, lorry and a car on the M6 northbound close to junction 31 at 6.35am on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old was taken into custody after being treated in hospital for minor injuries. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries, said Lancashire Police.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The force said a second man, aged in is 30s, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
One northbound lane was closed for around three hours while police, fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene, causing significant delays for thousands of motorists.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 221 of July 30.