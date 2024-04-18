Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus journeys around Preston will be more expensive from next week when Preston Bus hikes its fares on city services.

The operator is increasing the price of tickets from Sunday, April 28 as it strives to offset a sharp rise in the costs of running its fleet of buses.

“We are always sorry to have to increase our fares,” said a spokesperson for Preston Bus.

“We are committed to keeping fares as low as possible. However, like everything, the cost of running buses is continuing to rise sharply.”

Adult single journeys will continue to cost no more than £2.00 until the end of the year, as part of the Government’s Help for Households scheme.

In addition, all single journeys after 7pm will stay capped at £1.00 as part of the Lancashire BSIP (bus service improvement plan), funded by Lancashire County Council.

Other services will also remain unaffected, with no changes to the following:

Fulwood Academy and Corpus Christi school bus fares (school travel passes were last increased by 40 per cent in July 2023)

Fares on Lancashire County Council tendered services (routes 25A, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 65, 66, 66S, 67, 69, 76, 78, 114, 311, 312)

Fares on our Football Special services 287, 289

How much will it cost me?

- Adult Single fares under £2.00 will rise to £2.00

- Under 19 single will cost £2.00

- Special Value Return Tickets (available on services 8, 19, 23 and 100) will cost £3.70

- Adult EasiDay pass will cost £5.30

- Adult Easi 5 Day pass (web only) will cost £21.20

- Adult Easi 10 Day pass (web only) will cost £37.10

- U19 EasiDay pass will cost £4.20

- Family EasiDay pass will cost £8.50

- Adult EasiWeek pass will cost £23.80

- U19 EasiWeek pass will cost £19.00

- Adult Easi28Day pass will cost £79.50