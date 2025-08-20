Breaking

Preston and Blackpool train chaos as 'major disruption' hits North West rail network - latest updates

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:58 BST
‘Major disruption' across the region's rail network is expected until at least 3pm, as dozens of services are cancelled and delayed due to a signalling breakdown at Wigan.

Affected services include Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express, leaving passengers stranded at Preston and Blackpool North stations.

National Rail said disruption has been caused by a fault with the signalling system near Wigan North Western, leaving some lines in the region blocked.

'Major disruption' across the region's rail network is expected until at least 3pm, as dozens of services are cancelled and delayed due to a signalling breakdown at Wigan.
‘Major disruption' across the region's rail network is expected until at least 3pm, as dozens of services are cancelled and delayed due to a signalling breakdown at Wigan. | National Rail

Trains running through these station are likely to be being cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes, with disruption now expected until 3pm this afternoon (August 20).

Services between Liverpool and Scotland will be starting and terminating at Preston. Passengers are advised to board replacement transport between Liverpool and Preston (speak to station staff) or travel via Manchester stations.

Passengers can also travel on Northern or alternative TransPennine Express services between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly.

National Rail said engineers are on site and are trying to fix the issue.

Northern says if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay

