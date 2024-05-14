Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latest traffic updates from across Preston and Lancashire this morning...

There are delays on the A6 into Preston this morning.

Congestion is affecting traffic leaving the M6 at junction 32, as well as Broughton roundabout and A6 Garstang Road into the city.

There is also a queue of traffic for those leaving the M55 at junction 1 for Preston.

No crashes have been reported.

Lancashire traffic updates

M65 - Westbound partially blocked, slow traffic due to accident from J10 A671 Cavalry Way (Burnley / Padiham) to J9 A679 (Hapton / Burnley West)

B6232 Grane Road, Guide - Grane Road closed both ways, slow traffic due to accident from Jackson Heights Road (Guide) to B6235 Holcombe Road (Holden Arms, Haslingden)