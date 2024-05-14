Preston A6, M6 and M55 traffic updates as congestion leads to rush hour delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are delays on the A6 into Preston this morning.
Congestion is affecting traffic leaving the M6 at junction 32, as well as Broughton roundabout and A6 Garstang Road into the city.
There is also a queue of traffic for those leaving the M55 at junction 1 for Preston.
No crashes have been reported.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Lancashire traffic updates
M65 - Westbound partially blocked, slow traffic due to accident from J10 A671 Cavalry Way (Burnley / Padiham) to J9 A679 (Hapton / Burnley West)
B6232 Grane Road, Guide - Grane Road closed both ways, slow traffic due to accident from Jackson Heights Road (Guide) to B6235 Holcombe Road (Holden Arms, Haslingden)
A682 Manchester Road, Burnley - Both ways just passable due to flooding from Raeburn Avenue to Rosehill Avenue. The council has advised of residual flood water on the road
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.