Four busy roads will be resurfaced in Lancashire this week - this is when and where the works will take place...

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “After a particularly severe winter, which has greatly affected Britain's highways, we're working to improve our roads.

“Here are just some of the schemes we'll be carrying out over the coming week, weather permitting.

“Please take note of the signs asking you not to park on the road while the work is ongoing so that we can carry out these vital improvements.”

Lancashire County Council will be resurfacing a number of key routes this week

These are the four mains roads to be resurfaced this week...

Ribble Valley

A59, from Mellor Brook roundabout to Preston New Road - Monday, June 10

Hyndburn

Elton Road and Grane Road - Tuesday, June 12 to Wednesday, June 13.

South Ribble

London Way (A6), Bamber Bridge to Walton-le-Dale - Wednesday, June 13

West Lancs