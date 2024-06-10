Four key routes to be resurfaced in Lancashire this week including A6 and A59
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “After a particularly severe winter, which has greatly affected Britain's highways, we're working to improve our roads.
“Here are just some of the schemes we'll be carrying out over the coming week, weather permitting.
“Please take note of the signs asking you not to park on the road while the work is ongoing so that we can carry out these vital improvements.”
These are the four mains roads to be resurfaced this week...
Ribble Valley
A59, from Mellor Brook roundabout to Preston New Road - Monday, June 10
Hyndburn
Elton Road and Grane Road - Tuesday, June 12 to Wednesday, June 13.
South Ribble
London Way (A6), Bamber Bridge to Walton-le-Dale - Wednesday, June 13
West Lancs
Southport New Road and Blackgate Lane to Liverpool Road - Wednesday, June 13
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.