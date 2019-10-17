Police warn motorists ahead of M6 closures this weekend

Resurfacing work is set to take place this weekend along the M6 northbound between junctions 34 and 35.

The closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am on Friday, October 18, Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

Diversions will be in place along the Bay Gateway and the A6 to Carnforth rejoining the M6 at junction 35.

The work, which includes replacement of road markings and traffic sensor cables, was previously cancelled due to bad weather.

Diversions will be in place along the Bay Gateway and the A6 to Carnforth rejoining the M6 at junction 35.

A Highways Agency spokesman said: "The work will take place on the northbound carriageway only and will include replacement of road markings and traffic sensor cables. When finished, motorists will feel the benefit of smoother and safer journeys.

A spokesman for Lancaster Area Police said: "The M6 North Bound from the junction 34 to 35 will be closed overnight this weekend, 18th 19th 20th to facilitate carriageway resurfacing works that were delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

"The road will be closed from 20:00 to 06:00 nightly with a signed diversion via the Bay Gateway and the A6 to Carnforth to ree-join the Motorway at junction 35.

"Take care and allow more time for your journey."