Police have closed the A59 after a crash in Tarleton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where a van and car crashed on the Bank Hall bridge over the River Douglas at around 9.30am.

Police told the Post it was a “minor injury collision”, but the road closure was expected to remain in place “for some time” while recovery takes place. It reopened around 12.45pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 9.30am, three fire engines from Leyland, Penwortham, and Tarleton attended a road traffic collision on Bank Bridge, Tarleton.

“The incident involved one car and one van. Four casualties were already out of the vehicles upon the fire service's arrival.

“Fire service personnel provided first aid prior to the arrival of the ambulance. Crews were in attendance for fifty-five minutes.”

The A59 at Bank Bridge, Tarleton was closed after a crash. A diversion was put in place via A59 Liverpool Road and through Croston | Google

Traffic travelling towards Preston was diverted via the A59 and A581 through Croston. Those heading towards Southport were diverted off the A59 and along Carr House Lane through Bretherton and Croston before rejoining the A59 in Tarleton.

Alerting drivers on Facebook, police said: “Good morning,please be aware that A59 Bank Bridge at Tarleton is currently closed following a Road Traffic Collision.

“A diversion is currently in place via A59 Liverpool Rd and through Croston. This is expected to be in place for some time. Many thanks for your patience .”