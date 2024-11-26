Lancashire Police close A59 at Tarleton after crash on Bank Hall bridge
Emergency services were called to the scene where a van and car crashed on the Bank Hall bridge over the River Douglas at around 9.30am.
Police told the Post it was a “minor injury collision”, but the road closure was expected to remain in place “for some time” while recovery takes place. It reopened around 12.45pm.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 9.30am, three fire engines from Leyland, Penwortham, and Tarleton attended a road traffic collision on Bank Bridge, Tarleton.
“The incident involved one car and one van. Four casualties were already out of the vehicles upon the fire service's arrival.
“Fire service personnel provided first aid prior to the arrival of the ambulance. Crews were in attendance for fifty-five minutes.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Traffic travelling towards Preston was diverted via the A59 and A581 through Croston. Those heading towards Southport were diverted off the A59 and along Carr House Lane through Bretherton and Croston before rejoining the A59 in Tarleton.
Alerting drivers on Facebook, police said: “Good morning,please be aware that A59 Bank Bridge at Tarleton is currently closed following a Road Traffic Collision.
“A diversion is currently in place via A59 Liverpool Rd and through Croston. This is expected to be in place for some time. Many thanks for your patience .”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.