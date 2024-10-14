Lancashire Police update after M65 crash causes rush hour delays around Blackburn and Darwen

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:39 GMT
The M65 has reopened following a crash this morning.

The motorway was closed westbound from junction 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South) to junction 3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton) while emergency services responded.

The motorway was closed westbound from junction 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South) to junction 3 ((Blackburn West / Wheelton) while emergency services responded
The motorway was closed westbound from junction 4 (Darwen / Blackburn South) to junction 3 ((Blackburn West / Wheelton) while emergency services responded | National Highways

Traffic has since returned to normal but remains slow eastbound as it passes the scene.

Lancashire Police said the accident was "damage only" and no one was seriously injured.

North West Ambulance Service was approached for comment.

