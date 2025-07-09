Police seize e-bike after Uber Eats delivery rider hits teen girl in Leyland street
Police were called to the scene in Moss Lane, outside St Ambrose Church, where the child was knocked down at around 7.27pm.
The road was taped off for around 30 minutes while officers worked at the scene. Lancashire Police initially described the teenager’s injuries as ‘minor’, but after an assessment from the ambulance service, she is now believed to have more significant injuries and is in hospital receiving treatment.
Lancashire Police said a man riding the e-bike was reported for a number of offences, including having no licence or insurance. His e-bike was also seized for examination.
Sergeant Stu Hart from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a teenage girl with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any footage such as dashcam, CCTV, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage to get in touch."
Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1258 of July 8.
