Overturned lorry on Chorley A6 Hartwood Hall roundabout causing severe delays as police deal with incident

By Emma Downey
Published 17th May 2024, 16:59 BST
Police are currently dealing with an overturned lorry at the Chorley A6 Hartwood Hall roundabout.

It is thought that the incident happened this afternoon and there are reports of spilled rubbish.

Long traffic delays are expected.

More details to follow.

